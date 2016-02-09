* Sees 2016 profit outlook $5.50-$7.00/shr vs est $7.01/shr
* Revenue falls 11 pct to $2.41 bln, misses est of $2.85 bln
* Posts profit $1.52/shr vs est of $1.38/shr
* Shares fall to 1-year low
(Adds details, shares)
Feb 9 Agrium Inc , a Canadian
fertilizer and farm products retailer, joined rival Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan Inc in forecasting a
weaker-than-expected 2016 profit, as prices for crop nutrients
remain weak.
Agrium's Toronto-listed shares fell as much as 5.2 percent
to C$110.89, its lowest in a year, as investors ignored a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
The company, which sells seed, fertilizers and chemicals
directly to farmers in North America, said it expects to earn
$5.50-$7.00 per share in 2016, slightly below analysts' average
estimate of $7.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Potash prices have fallen sharply over the past year, under
pressure from bloated capacity, soft grain prices and weak
currencies in major consumers such as India and Brazil.
U.S. farmers are likely to increase total crop plantings in
2016, including 1 million to 3 million more acres of corn, a
crop that is fertilizer-intensive, Agrium said on Tuesday.
However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and weak crop
prices pose risks for the year ahead, the company added.
Rival Potash Corp last month forecast lower-than-expected
profit for the year and slashed its dividend, due to tanking
fertilizer prices.
Agrium could be the only major fertilizer company to beat
expectations for the fourth quarter, and the outlook shouldn't
be surprising given recent commodity prices and Potash Corp's
forecast, BMO analyst Joel Jackson wrote in a note.
Agrium's fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations
nearly tripled to $200 million, or $1.45 per share, helped by a
multi-year cost-cutting program and rising production at its
expanded Canadian potash mine.
The producer of nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers
said its sales volumes rose in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31,
but weaker prices dragged down total sales.
Sales fell 11 percent to $2.41 billion, missing analysts'
estimate of $2.85 billion.
Excluding items, profit was $1.52 per share, above analysts'
average estimate of $1.38.
