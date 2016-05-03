May 3 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc quarterly profit tumbled 83 percent, hurt by weaker selling prices of all nutrients.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $2 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $12 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Total sales fell 5 percent to $2.72 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel)