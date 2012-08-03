Aug 2 North America's biggest farm retail supplier Agrium Inc reported a 20 percent increase in quarterly profit late on Thursday as demand for crop inputs remained strong.

Net earnings for the second quarter ended June 30 rose to $860 million, or $5.44 per share, from $718 million, or $4.54 per share a year ago.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's earnings per share were within the outlook it offered on July 18 of $5.40 to $5.50.

Revenue for the company, which also mines crop nutrient potash, rose 10 percent to $6.83 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Urquhart)