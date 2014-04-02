BRIEF-KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement
* KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement
April 2 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Wednesday a late start to spring and railroad backlogs had hurt its first-quarter earnings.
The company estimated per-share earnings for the quarter just above breakeven. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement
* Owens-Illinois, Inc.: OI European Group B.V. Launches private offering of €200 million of senior notes
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5