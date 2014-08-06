BRIEF-Euronext and Morningstar collaborate in European indices
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch
Aug 6 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported on Wednesday a 16 percent fall in second-quarter profit.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $625 million, or $4.34 per share, from $744 million, or $5 per share a year ago, while revenue rose 6 percent to $7.34 billion. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Eastplats to seek order to strike application In South Africa related to 2007 agreement