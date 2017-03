Nov 3 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported a 34 percent fall in third-quarter profit as low crop prices and favorable growing conditions hurt demand for some of the company's products.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $50 million, or 35 cents per share, from $76 million, or 52 cents per share a year ago.

Sales rose to $2.92 billion from $2.80 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)