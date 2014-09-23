PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
Sept 23 Canada's Agrium Inc, which owns the biggest North American network of retail stores selling seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers, sees opportunities for consolidation due to a weakening U.S. corn price and the growing size of farms, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro said on Tuesday.
Magro, speaking at a Scotiabank investor conference in Toronto, said one of Agrium's highest priorities for use of its capital are tuck-in farm retail acquisitions in the United States. He said the company also wants to grow its retail business in Brazil. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
