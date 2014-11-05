WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 5 Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium Inc is cutting 500 jobs and looking to sell several non-core business lines as it aims to find $475 million in savings by 2017, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on Wednesday.

Savings will also come from reducing working capital of its farm retail business and trimming operating and administrative expenses. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)