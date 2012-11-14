* Expects filing for competition review late December
* Agrium to get 232 Canadian stores, 17 in Australia
By Rod Nickel
Nov 14 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
expects to close its C$575 million ($575
million) purchase of Viterra Inc's farm retail stores in
the first quarter of 2013, after Glencore completes its
takeover of Viterra, Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on
Wednesday.
Glencore International PLC's takeover of Viterra has been
delayed until as late as Dec. 10 as the companies await the
final regulatory approval, from China's Ministry of Commerce.
Assuming the Glencore-Viterra deal closes as scheduled,
Agrium will file for a review by Canada's Competition Bureau in
late December and hopes to close the deal late in the first
quarter, Wilson said.
Agrium would get 232 Canadian farm retail outlets - where it
would sell seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers - as well
as 17 stores in Australia.
"It's just going to be a great, great deal for us," Wilson
said at a Dahlman Rose investor conference in New York that was
broadcast on the Internet.
The company is under pressure from its biggest shareholder,
Jana Partners, to spin off the retail division.
Agrium shares eased 0.5 percent in New York and 0.3 percent
in Toronto in early trading.