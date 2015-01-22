Jan 22 Agrogeneration SA :

* Announced the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings by the commercial court in Paris following the conciliation procedure opened Dec. 30

* Safeguard proceedings see the issuance of "OSRANE" for a maximum of 65 million euros ($74.2 million)

* The "OSRANE" issuance is planned on march 31 at the latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)