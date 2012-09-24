ZAGREB, Sept 24 Agrokor, Croatia's biggest food producer and retailer, is launching a seven-year bond worth 475 million euros ($617 million) to refinance existing debt, Thomson Reuters' IFR service reported on Monday.

Agrokor has mandated BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit as lead arrangers for the issue, which is seen maturing in 2020, IFR said.

A spokeswoman for Agrokor had no immediate comment.

A roadshow for European and U.S. investors will start in London on Monday and will continue in the United States from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, IFR said.

Agrokor, one of the biggest Balkan companies, is unlisted but some of the companies it owns are traded on the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

In April, Agrokor issued a bond worth 300 million euros. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter)