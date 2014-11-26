(Adds detail on company)
By Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON Nov 26 Food retailer Agrokor,
Croatia's largest private firm, has lined up Rothschild
to advise it on a public listing that could value the business
at about 4 billion euros ($5 billion), several sources familiar
with the matter said.
The onetime flower trader is seeking to launch an initial
public offering (IPO) in 2015 and is set to hire banks early in
the year, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
A location for the listing has not yet been decided but
London is a likely choice, with the deal to be launched before
summer, one of the sources added.
Agrokor declined to comment. Rothschild was not immediately
available to comment.
Majority owner and president Ivica Todoric founded Agrokor
in 1976 as a flower trading business. Agrokor's acquisitions of
food production and agricultural processing businesses have
since transformed it into Croatia's biggest retailer, with
almost 60,000 employees and consolidated revenues of 54 billion
Croatian kuna ($8.8 billion).
The Zagreb-based firm is now Croatia's leading manufacturer
of ice cream, mayonnaise and mineral water, among other
products. It also famously bought Konzum, the country's biggest
retail chain, in 1994.
Todoric told London's Financial Times in October 2013 that
the company was considering an IPO within two years - one of the
former Yugoslav republic's biggest-ever listings.
Last year Agrokor bought a stake in Slovenian retailer
Mercator. The deal eventually totalled 544 million euros, which
Agrokor hailed as the region's largest-ever takeover.
Retail deals in the equity capital markets have totalled
$35.1 billion so far this year, an increase of 46 percent over
the same period in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Retail companies from Russian hypermarket chain Lenta
to UK discounter Poundland have all listed on
the London Stock Exchange this year.
($1 = 0.8007 Euros)
($1 = 6.1341 Croatian Kuna)
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies, Martinne Geller, Arno
Schuetze and Igor Ilic; Editing by Clare Hutchison and Mark
Heinrich)