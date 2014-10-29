Oct 29 Agrokultura AB

* Says has completed its 2014 winter campaign with a total of 51,900 hectares planted

* Says has planted a total of 51,925 hectares, of which 33,725 hectares are wheat, 10,850 hectares are rapeseed and 7,350 hectares are barley

* Says target is to have an overall cropped area in 2014 similar to what we have had in 2013 despite disposal of one of clusters

* Says about 20 pct of winter seeded area has emerged in a poor state and is not well prepared to face winter so If required the company will reseed certain areas in spring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)