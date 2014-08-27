Aug 27 Agrokultura AB : * Says Ukraine winter barley harvest completed with net yields up 49 per cent

on 2013 to 5.5 tonnes per ha * Says Ukraine rapeseed harvest completed with net yields up 17 per cent to 3.4

tonnes per ha * Says Ukraine winter wheat harvest materially completed with net yields up 50

per cent to 5.7 tonnes per ha * Says Russian winter wheat harvest completed with net yields up 11 per cent to

per cent to 4.1 tonnes per ha