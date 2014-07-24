UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 24 Agrokultura AB : * Winter barley harvest 97% completed in Ukraine with net yields up 49% on 2013 to 5.5 tonnes per hectare * Says Russian winter wheat harvest is about 50 per completed with net yields in excess of 2013 yields of 3.5 tonnes per hectare * Ukraine rapeseed harvest about 27% completed with yields running materially in excess of 2013 net yields of 2.9 tonnes per hectare * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources