KIEV, April 12 Ukrainian agricultural company Agroton had its credit rating cut by Standard and Poor's on Friday after most of its cash was frozen in the troubled Bank of Cyprus ahead of a Eurobond coupon payment.

S&P cut Agroton's foreign and local currency long-term corporate credit ratings and senior unsecured debt ratings to "CCC" from "CCC-".

"The company's ability to service its ($3 million) coupon payment in July 2013 on its bond maturing in 2014 appears to us to be highly uncertain," it said in a statement.

Agroton has a $50 million outstanding Eurobond. The company declined to comment on the matter.

S&P said Agroton's cash balances decreased to $6.5 million at March 25, 2013 from $20.4 million as of September 30, 2012.

"Moreover, of the $6.5 million, $4.5 million is kept at the Bank of Cyprus," it said. "We understand access to this cash is temporarily restricted and full recovery of this cash is unlikely."

Cyprus has frozen deposits larger than 100,000 euros at Bank of Cyprus, its largest lender, and indicated that depositors will lose some of their money. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)