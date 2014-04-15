BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON, April 15 Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, said on Tuesday it expected to meet expectations for 2014 after posting a five percent rise in group revenue in the first quarter of the year.
The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said it had seen strong growth in its local business and its power projects order intake was up 150 megawatts year-on-year.
The company said it would return 200 million pounds to shareholders in June, on top of a 10 percent increase in its dividend for 2013. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7