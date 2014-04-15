LONDON, April 15 Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, said on Tuesday it expected to meet expectations for 2014 after posting a five percent rise in group revenue in the first quarter of the year.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said it had seen strong growth in its local business and its power projects order intake was up 150 megawatts year-on-year.

The company said it would return 200 million pounds to shareholders in June, on top of a 10 percent increase in its dividend for 2013. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)