May 10 Aguila 3 SA (Swissport) on Thursday added $130 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources.

Citigroup and Barclays were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AGUILA 3 S.A. (SWISSPORT) AMT $130 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 01/31/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 07/31/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.221 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 593 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS