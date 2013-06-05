NEW DELHI/MILAN, June 5 AgustaWestland has asked
India to pay the sums due in a 560 million euros ($732 million)
helicopter deal, a spokesman for the company said, seeking to
speed up decisions on a purchase which has been tainted by
allegations of corruption.
AgustaWestland, a division of Italian defence group
Finmeccanica, faces allegations of paying bribes to
win the deal to supply 12 VIP AW101 helicopters. India froze
payments to the company in February as the scandal unfolded.
AgustaWestland denies the allegations. A company spokesman
said AgustaWestland had asked India's Ministry of Defence and
more recently the finance ministry to pay the sums due under the
contract. It was not immediately clear what sums were due and
what had already been paid.
A source familiar with the company's position said
AgustaWestland had told the India's finance ministry in a letter
that its initial contract with the Indian government was still
valid and India was liable to pay the remaining amount because
the allegations had not been proven.
The company had been forced to take the matter to the
finance ministry after earlier attempts to ask India's defence
ministry for payment did not elicit any response, a separate
company source said.
A spokesman for India's defence ministry could not be
reached because he is travelling abroad.
A defence ministry source said the Indian government would
not make any payment to AgustaWestland before the Central Bureau
of Investigation (CBI), India's top police agency, submits a
report on its investigations.
India had taken delivery of three AgustaWestland helicopters
before the deal was stalled. A company spokesman said
AgustaWestland had three more ready for delivery.
Indian Defence Minister A.K. Antony was leaning towards
barring AgustaWestland from doing business in the country, but
was likely to struggle to build a consensus in government to do
so, several sources said in March.
Finmeccanica does not expect India to blacklist either the
group or AgustaWestland for the time being, its Chief Financial
Officer Gian Piero Cutillo said last month.
($1 = 0.7650 euros)
