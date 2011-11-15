The American Heart Association annual scientific meeting is under way in Orlando, Florida, where thousands of doctors and researchers have gathered to see the latest data in the field. Highlights of the meeting include studies on blood clot preventers, one from Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ.N )and Bayer AG ( BAYGn.DE ), and another from Bristol-Myers Squibb ( BMY.N ) and Pfizer ( PFE.N ). Other featured studies include those for medicines designed to raise "good" cholesterol. The meeting runs until Wednesday.

For Reuters coverage, please double-click on the codes in the brackets below. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Fruit fight: Kiwi tops apple in blood pressure study [ID:nN1E7AE0UW] > US study doubting niacin's heart effects challenged [ID:nN1E7AE0H5] > Few advantages seen for Crestor over Lipitor-study [ID:nN1E7AE087] > Lilly drug boosts good cholesterol, appears safe [ID:nN1E7AE081] > Doctors reserve judgment on new blood clot drugs [ID:nN1E7AD1DY] > Amgen widens focus on PCSK9 cholesterol drugs [ID:nN1E7AD1DY] > Stem cell therapy works in heart failure trial [ID:nN1E7AD119] > Abbott stent helps arteries stay open after 2 years [ID:nN1E7AD07A] > Athersys, Angiotech end deal on heart therapy [ID:nL3E7ME1SO] > Early sexual abuse increases heart risks - US study [ID:nN1E7AA1AF] > Tooth cleaning leads to fewer heart problems-study [ID:nN1E7AC04E] > Life-saving study results lift Bayer/J&J clot drug [ID:nN1E7AC04A] > Merck clot drug fails main goal, raises bleeding [ID:nN1E7AC031] > Bristol, Pfizer clot drug fails to help ill patients [ID:nN1E7AC047] > Bayer/J&J anti-clot drug cuts death in heart study [ID:nN1E7AC025] > PREVIEW-Bayer, J&J seek blood thinner gains at heart meeting [ID:nN1E7A321D] ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by New York Desk, +646 223 6200)