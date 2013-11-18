BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
Nov 18 A. H. Belo Corp : * Sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed * Says A H Belo. and the press-enterprise company are pursuing multiple options
to promptly consummate the disposition * Options include taking legal action against freedom to enforce terms of apa,
exploring alternative transaction with other parties * Says options include closing with freedom pursuant to terms of asset purchase
deal dated October 9, 2013, as amended on October 31, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.