* AHL fund down 5.5 pct in week to Oct. 10
* Fund caught out by rally in stocks, sell-off in bonds
* Man Group shares fall 5.1 pct
LONDON, Oct 12 AHL, the flagship hedge fund of
investment manager Man Group , lost 5.5 percent last week
after the computer-driven portfolio was caught out by rallying
equity markets and a sell-off in bonds.
News that the $24.9 billion fund, which Numis analysts
estimate accounts for around 80 percent of Man's profit, fell
heavily in the week to Oct. 10 sent shares in the world's
largest listed hedge fund manager down by more than 5 percent by
0820 GMT on Wednesday.
The fund, which is named after 1980s founders Michael Adam,
David Harding and Martin Lueck and which tries to make money
following market trends, is now down 3.2 percent in 2011.
That leaves the fund between 8 and 9 percent away from its
so-called high-water mark, above which it can earn lucrative
performance fees.
AHL said in its weekly commentary the reversal in market
direction last week had hit its long positions in fixed income,
as well as short positions in equity and energy markets.
Stock markets rose sharply in the week to Oct. 10 as
investors hoped policymakers would finally get to grips with the
intensifying euro zone debt crisis. For example, the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of Europe's leading shares
gained around 8.5 percent.
Last month Man Group, which manages $65 billion across AHL,
its GLG unit and a fund of hedge funds platform, said clients
withdrew money over the summer months at the fastest rate since
2009.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Laurence Fletcher and
Erica Billingham)