UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects 7th bullet point to say that it concerns Premium segment)
July 15 Ahlers AG : * Says reports 7.6 percent revenue growth for H1 2013/14 * Says H1 EBIT and consolidated net income increase at double to three-digit rates * Says has positive expectations for the full year 2013/14 * Says projects a positive cash flow trend for the fiscal year 2013/14 * Says consolidated net income rose by 70 percent to EUR 1.7 million (previous year: EUR 1.0 million) * Says projects 5 - 6 percent revenue growth and double-digit increase in EBIT before special effects for the full year of 2013/14 * Says H1 EBIT before special effects also picked up sharply by EUR 2.0 million or 182 percent * Says H1 earnings before taxes soared 156 percent to EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million) * Says reported in H1 a 7.6 percent increase in Premium segment sales revenues to EUR 79.1 million (previous year: EUR 73.5 million) * Projects a positive cash flow trend for FY 2013/14, which should allow the company to pay out a satisfactory dividend * Says expects FY consolidated net income to come in at about the prior year level (2012/13: EUR 5.6 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources