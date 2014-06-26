UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Ahlers AG : * H1 revenue rose 7.6 percent to 123.9 million EUR * Expects consolidated net income for the current fiscal year to be
more or less on a par with the previous year (EUR 5.6 million) * Sees FY revenue up 5 to 6 percent * H1 preliminary EBIT and net income increased by 180 percent to EUR 3.1
million and by 70 percent to EUR 1.7 million, respectively * Says Gin Tonic will move to Herford and the Sindelfingen branch will be
closed with effect from June 30, 2015 * Says about 43 jobs will be cut in Sindelfingen, while 7 additional people
will be employed in Herford * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources