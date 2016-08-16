BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank FY group profit up at CHF 186.6 mln
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
DUBAI Aug 16 Ahli United Bank Kuwait has obtained approval from Kuwait's central bank to issue capital-boosting sukuk worth up to $200 million, the bank said on Tuesday.
The bank, a unit of Bahrain's Ahli United Bank, did not give a time frame for the issue but said it could include foreign and domestic currency tranches.
The proceeds would be used to enhance the bank's capital base in line with Basel III global banking standards, it said. Basel III, which requires banks to hold more capital, is being phased in until 2019 in Kuwait.
Last year Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority released rules providing a legal basis for issuance of Islamic bonds, which is helping boost sales of sukuk. Kuwait's Gulf Bank and Boubyan Bank have both completed sukuk issues this year.
* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend) Source text - http://bit.ly/2jPTpa5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.