BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
DUBAI Oct 28 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 23.7 percent rise in its third-quarter net attributable profit, it said on Wednesday.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was $140.9 million up from $113.8 million in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a bourse filing.
SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a net profit in the period of $113 million.
The bank's net interest income rose to $213.1 million from $197.0 million for the quarter. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by David Clarke)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.