DUBAI, April 22 Bahrain's Ahli United Bank has tightened price guidance for a $300 million bond issue that will enhance its Tier 1 capital reserves and will price on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender revised guidance to the 7.00 percent area plus or minus 12.5 basis points from initial guidance of the low 7 percent area set on Tuesday.

Ahli United, rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has chosen Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the bond.

The perpetual, non-call five deal at present has commitments from lead arrangers worth $600 million, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)