BRIEF-GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani's FY 2016 compensation $12.75 mln vs $39.25 mln in FY 2015
DUBAI, April 22 Bahrain's Ahli United Bank has tightened price guidance for a $300 million bond issue that will enhance its Tier 1 capital reserves and will price on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The lender revised guidance to the 7.00 percent area plus or minus 12.5 basis points from initial guidance of the low 7 percent area set on Tuesday.
Ahli United, rated BBB-plus by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has chosen Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to arrange the bond.
The perpetual, non-call five deal at present has commitments from lead arrangers worth $600 million, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Republican leaders of the House of Representatives pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system from consideration on Friday due to a shortage of votes despite desperate lobbying by the White House and its allies in Congress, dealing a stiff setback to President Donald Trump.