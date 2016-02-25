BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
DUBAI Feb 25 Ahli United Bank has received regulatory approval to acquire a 40 percent stake in Saudi Arabian investment firm MEFIC Capital, according to a statement on Thursday.
No value was given for the transaction, which makes the Bahraini lender the largest shareholder in MEFIC Capital.
MEFIC Capital Chairman Abdulrahman Abdulaziz al-Tuwaijri said the deal would support the firm's growth plans and increase its investment activities. (Reporting by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)
ALBANY, April 9 Travelers across New York state will get the chance to summon ride-sharing cars under a $163 billion state budget passed on Sunday that includes a free public college tuition program and ends imprisoning people younger than 18 with adults.