DUBAI Oct 27 Ahli United Bank,
Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 14.8 percent increase in its
third-quarter net attributable profit, the bank said in a
statement on Monday.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to
September 30 was $113.8 million, compared with $99.1 million in
the corresponding period of 2013.
Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would
make a net profit of $134.8 million..
Net profit for the first nine months of 2014 was $376.3
million, compared to $289.3 million in the year earlier period.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)