* Q1 profit $147.18 mln vs $136.56 mln year ago
* Fee income up by 5.6 percent
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI May 12 Ahli United Bank (AUB),
Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 7.8 percent increase in its
first-quarter net attributable profit, it said on Tuesday, as it
benefited from growth in fee income.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to
March 31 was $147.18 million, compared with $136.56 million in
the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.
Investment bank SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would
make a net profit of $131.60 million.
One of the drivers was fee income, which grew by 5.6 percent
to $41.5 million.
Gulf banks have fallen back on fee income as a way of
boosting their bottom line as revenue from lending remains under
pressure as a result of low interest rates.
The bank's net interest income grew by 0.7 percent.
In April the bank completed a $400 million Tier 1 bond issue
that will enhance its capital reserves.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan and Mark
Potter)