BRIEF-US Dedicated expands presence in U.S. with CoreSite
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 5 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 56 percent decline in its first-quarter net attributable profit, the bank said on Monday, as it failed to replicate the one-off gain achieved last year from its Qatari stake sale.
The bank's net attributable profit for the opening three months of 2014 was $136.6 million, compared with $309.9 million in the same period of 2013.
The bank booked a $212.9 million gain in the first quarter of 2013 after selling a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar's Ahli Bank to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state's royal family.
Subtracting the one-off gain from calculations, Ahli United said its first-quarter profit increased 41 percent.
Arqaam Capital expected the bank to make a net profit of $110 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by David French, editing by Sylvia Westall)
March 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
* Says Juhi Singh ceases to be CFO Source text: http://bit.ly/2nG1Me8 Further company coverage: