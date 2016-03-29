BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 29 Qatar's Ahli Bank has picked banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors starting on Thursday for a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.
The bank has picked Barclays, HSBC and QNB Capital to arrange the roadshows, the document showed, adding that a transaction would depend on market conditions.
Ahli Bank, rated A2 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch, will meet investors in Singapore on Thursday and Hong Kong on Friday, followed by the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and London on Monday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share