China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
DUBAI, April 12 Qatar's Ahli Bank said on Tuesday it had completed a $500 million debut bond issue.
The tenure of the issue would be five years, the bank said in the statement, without elaborating.
The lender, rated A+ by Fitch and A2 by Moody's, set the final spread at 260 basis points over midswaps, tighter than initial guidance in the area of 275 bps over the same benchmark, Reuters reported last week.
