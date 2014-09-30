BRIEF-Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
DUBAI, Sept 30 Doha's Ahli Bank has signed a $200 million three-year loan with a group of 11 lenders, Qatar's eighth-largest bank by assets said on Tuesday, with the funds to be used for its general business needs.
The loan, which initially targeted to raise $100 million but was increased in size following interest from participating banks, will pay an interest rate of 120 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), a filing to the Qatar stock exchange said.
Bookrunners for the deal, which is Ahli Bank's first syndicated loan, were Barclays, Commerzbank, HSBC and First Gulf Bank. Seven other regional and international banks also joined the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.