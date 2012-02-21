BRIEF-Times Property Holdings says annual profit up 27.8 pct
* Profit for year of RMB1,982.4 million, representing an increase of 27.8% as compared with last year
DUBAI Feb 21 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, made a fourth-quarter net profit of $70.3 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
This compared to a $64.4 million profit in the same period in 2010.
Full-year profit was $310.6 million, up from the $265.5 million profit it recorded in 2010. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Profit for year of RMB1,982.4 million, representing an increase of 27.8% as compared with last year
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1515 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."