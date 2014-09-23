Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 Ahlstrom Oyj
* Says plans to transfer IT operations to Tech Mahindra
* Says parties have today signed an agreement regarding services to be operated by Tech Mahindra
* Says about 50 Ahlstrom IT employees globally are planned to move to Tech Mahindra under a business transfer agreement
* Says planned transfer is expected to take place on Dec. 1, 2014
* Says business transfer is subject to country-specific conditions
* Says Ahlstrom will retain an it organization of about 15 employees
* Says planned reorganization is part of ongoing rightsizing program aimed at saving a total of 39 million euros annually in continuing operations by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)