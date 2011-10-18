(Combines separates, adds detail)

* Cuts 2011 profit, sales guidance due to weak demand

* To cut up to 400 jobs

* Shares fall 7.3 pct

HELSINKI, Oct 18 Finnish food wrapping, fibre and specialty paper group Ahlstrom cut its 2011 outlook on Tuesday due to slowing economies and said it would slash up to 400 jobs.

The news sent its shares sharply lower and they were down 7.3 percent at 11.40 euros by 0730 GMT.

Ahlstrom said it expects full-year operating profit excluding one-offs to be around 46-56 million euros ($63-$77 million) and sales to be between 1.57-1.65 billion euros.

"Sales volume development in the second half of 2011 has been weaker than earlier anticipated due to the slowdown in ... main markets," the company said.

Previously Ahlstrom had guided for 2011 operating profit of 67-87 million euros and net sales of around 1.58-1.74 billion.

It said it will launch a cost-cut programme, estimated to improve operating profit by around 15 million euros from 2012. It will close loss-making glass fibre production in Finnish town of Karhula and hybrid wall cover production line in Turin, Italy and streamline operations at mills in Osnabruek in Germany and Mikkeli in Finland. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)