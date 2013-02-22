HELSINKI Feb 22 Finnish company Ahlstrom has delayed the spin-off of its speciality paper business via a merger with Swedish firm Munksjo due to talks with EU antitrust regulators.

Ahlstrom said the EU Commission had pointed out "competition issues" that might require conditions to the deal.

"No final decisions have been taken yet with regard to potential remedies," it said in a statement.

Ahlstrom now expects to complete the spin-off and listing of the new group during the second quarter instead of the previously targeted first quarter. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)