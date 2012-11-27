UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Nov 27 Ahlstrom Oyj : * Says shareholders approved demerger of label and processing business in
Europe as planned * Says shareholders also approved the demerger of Brazil operations as planned * Says completion of demerger, subject to approvals of the competition
authorities (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources