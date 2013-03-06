AMSTERDAM, March 6 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Ahold says rene dahan announces intention to step down as chairman of Ahold

supervisory board * Announces intention to propose Jan Hommen as member of supervisory board * Intends to appoint Hommen in the role of chairman of the Ahold supervisory board in October 2013 * Mr. Hommen is currently the CEO of ING Group; he will step down from this position per 1 October 2013