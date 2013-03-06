BRUSSELS, March 6 Dutch supermarket operator Ahold said its chairman Rene Dahan would step down in October after almost 10 years, and current ING chief executive Jan Hommen would replace him.

Hommen is relinquishing his ING post on Oct. 1, 2013. . Ahold said it would propose Hommen, who was previously Ahold's vice chairman, as a board member at its shareholder meeting on April 17. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)