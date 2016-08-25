AMSTERDAM Aug 25 Ahold Delhaize, the operator of supermarket chains in the U.S. and Europe, on Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and said it expects free cash flow of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for the full year.

Ahold presented stand-alone results for the April-June period as its 9.8 billion euro takeover of Belgium-based Delhaize was completed only on July 23, after the end of the second quarter.

The company reported underlying operating income of 355 million euros, up 8 percent from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen underlying income at 337 million euros.

($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)