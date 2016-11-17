AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Ahold Delhaize, the U.S.-European supermarket operator, on Thursday reported a 4.3 percent rise in third-quarter underlying operating income to 513 million euros ($549 million), missing analyst expectations due to weakness at its U.S. grocery chains.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 525 million euros, up from 492 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.

Previous year figures were restated on a pro-forma basis to take into account Ahold's 9.8 billion euro acquisition of Delhaize in July, which made it one of the largest supermarket operators on the U.S. East Coast, and by far the largest in the Benelux. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)