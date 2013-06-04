* Share buyback raised to 2 bln euros from 500 mln euros

* Q1 op profit 414 mln euros vs 416 mln expected

* U.S. Q1 margins fall to 4.1 pct from 4.2 in 2012

* Dutch margins down to 5.3 pct from 5.7 pct in 2012 (Adds details on U.S., Dutch operations)

BRUSSELS, June 4 Dutch grocer Ahold quadrupled the size of its planned share buyback to 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) on Tuesday as it rewarded shareholders with most of the gains from the sale of a stake in Nordic group ICA.

The total buyback, originally set at 500 million euros, now represents some 15 percent of the group's share capital and follows the $3.1 billion sale of a 60 percent stake in ICA completed in March.

With 4.17 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the first quarter, Ahold may still have room for acquisitions or further shareholder remuneration, as analysts have suggested.

The group, 55 percent of whose retail sales come from the United States, said operating profit for the first quarter, adjusted for one-offs, came in at 416 million euros, just above the 414 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

In the United States, where Ahold operates the Giant and Stop&Shop stores, comparable sales grew 1.9 percent excluding fuel sales, with operating margin falling slightly to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent a year ago.

Operating margins in the Netherlands, where Ahold owns market leader Albert Heijn and online retailer bol.com, also fell to 5.3 percent from 5.7 percent last year, mainly because of higher pension costs.

Belgian peer Delhaize, which also has large operations on the U.S. East Coast, posted a first rise in operating profit for six quarters in the first three months of this year, benefiting from its revamped Food Lion stores. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)