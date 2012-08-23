BRUSSELS Aug 23 Dutch supermarket group Ahold on Thursday posted second-quarter operating profits slightly below expectations, as its margins in the Netherlands came under pressure.

The group said this was because it had to offer lower prices to its customers and its promotional campaign in the quarter was not successful.

Operating profit for the second quarter came in at 326 million euros ($406.44 million) just below the 330 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)