BRUSSELS Nov 15 Dutch supermarket chain Ahold posted weaker-than-expected operating results, due to a difficult market environment in the United States and higher costs in the Netherlands, the group said on Thursday.

Operating profit in the third quarter fell 3.7 percent to 289 million euros ($367.85 million), below the 316 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group said it remained cautious about the rest of the year and expected market conditions to continue to be difficult. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)