BRUSSELS Aug 22 Dutch grocer Ahold on Thursday reported higher-than-expected operating profit for the second quarter, supported by internal cost cuts and better terms from suppliers.

Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for one-off items increased by 4 percent in the second quarter to 338 million euros ($452.14 million) ahead of the 320 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Sales, excluding fuel, at stores open for at least a year in the United States, rose by 0.3 percent, below the 1.5 percent growth seen in a consensus of four analysts. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)