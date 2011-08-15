NEW YORK Aug 15 A former executive at a U.S. unit of Dutch grocer Ahold AHLN.AS pleaded guilty on Monday to charges he conspired to overstate the company's earnings to boost his salary.

Mark Kaiser, 54, admitted at a Manhattan federal court hearing that, as an executive at U.S. Foodservice, which was at the time owned by Dutch giant Ahold, he and others created fake rebates owed by vendors to inflate Ahold profit and boost their own bonuses.

After reaching an agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to falsify books, records and accounts.

The crime carries a 46 to 57-month sentence range, prosecutors said. He is due to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa on Dec. 7.

Kaiser's guilty plea came just over a year after the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a seven year sentence Griesa handed Kaiser after a Manhattan jury had convicted him of six counts of securities fraud, conspiracy and making false filings.

Ahold sold Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foodservice in 2007 to private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

The case is U.S. v. Mark Kaiser, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 04-0733. (Reporting by Basil Katz; editing by Andre Grenon)