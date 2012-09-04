AMSTERDAM, Sept 4 Dutch retailer Ahold may divest its 60 percent stake in Swedish peer ICA, with options including a listing on the Stockholm exchange, Ahold said on Tuesday.

Ahold's review of ICA will take 6-12 months during which it will continue to work with the other ICA shareholder, Hakon Invest AB, to let ICA grow, Ahold said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)