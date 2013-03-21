BRUSSELS, March 21 Dutch supermarket group Ahold said on Thursday that all conditions for the $3.1 billion sale of its 60-percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA to Hakon Invest were fulfilled.

Ahold announced the sale in February because it said it was not satisfied with having to share control in the Swedish group with its partner Hakon.

Ahold now expects the transaction to close on March 27. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)